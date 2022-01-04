It sounds cliche, but the weather here in the Tri-State is never boring. There have been some weeks we have gone through all four seasons. It's also very tricky to predict too far in advance.

The weather models change, well literally with the weather. A simple switch in the wind direction can change the amount of snow we get. On Monday, Your Weather Authority WEHT Meteorologist Ron Rhodes said that southern Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois would be affected by winter weather this week. The big question is how much snow will we get?

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST

THURSDAY

WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.

Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana,

western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday, January 6, 2022.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.



Originally Written Monday, January 3, 2022

How Much Snow?

Ron tells us that some weather prediction models are predicting a light dusting. Others are forecasting up to one-half foot - That's six inches! Why is there such a variance between the weather models? Ron breaks it down for us and lets us know when we might have a more specific snow forecast.

I took a look at the Farmer's Almanac's Winter Weather Forecast for 2022, and let's just say we might be in for a doosey! Also, I guess that Ed Sheeran's song 'Shivers' is the song on winter 2022.

2022 Old Farmer's Almanac

