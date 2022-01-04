Has your child been asking to get their ears pierced? Here are a few things you need to know before you go.

AGE-APPROPRIATE

Angel here and as a mother when my child asks me for something like getting their ears pierced I automatically think about their age. Charlotte has been asking if she can get her ears pierced since she was 3 years old. I waited until we felt it was the right time. Each child is different. My momma got my ears pierced when I was just two weeks old. When I asked her why she did decide to do this at such a young age she told me it was because I wouldn't remember the pain and because I couldn't tug or pull on my ears. The care of them was a bit easier. When a child is smaller they may tend to pull on their ear causing infection or even losing the earring or tearing their ear lobe. Charlotte understands how important it is to keep her hands away from her ears but a few years ago she may not have.

LET YOUR KIDDO KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT

Just like anything else getting your ears pierced seems totally glamorous right?! For Charlotte, she saw her little friends with cute earrings and immediately wanted them too. I had to explain and prepare her for what she was asking for. I didn't sugarcoat it either. I let her know it would hurt, might get infected, and that earrings are a lot of work for the first several weeks. This is one of the main reasons we waited.

CHOOSE THE BEST LOCATION FOR YOUR FAMILY

Owensboro has a few great locations to get your ears pierced. It is important to know that the person doing the piercing is trained and professional. Especially when dealing with small wiggly children. We heard great things about both Claire's and Lance & Co. Jewelers here in town. We decided to take Charlotte to Lance & Co. We did not have to call for an appointment and they got us right in. Lance himself pierced Charlotte's ears. He has been doing this for 42 years he told me. Since he was 18 years old. He was gentle, accurate, patient, and super friendly. He made the experience wonderful for Charlotte who had buyers remorse after the first ear LOL.

KNOW WHAT KIND OF EQUIPMENT THEY USE

There are a few different piercing systems make sure you do your research. They used an Inverness System which pierces the ear gently, quickly, and quietly. It is also very sterile because it encapsulates the earring. They also gave us a choice of white or yellow gold. The earrings are real and perfect for her first pair.

TAKE CARE OF THE EARS

If you are going to get your child's ears pierced make sure you or someone you know is responsible enough to clear and care for them daily. It is super important because they can become infected and sore quickly. Charlotte has been great about making sure we clean her ears at night and twist the studs.

GLAD WE WAITED

To each his own but I am glad we waited with Charlotte. This is teaching her responsibility and privilege. Not everyone gets to get their ears pierced. She also knows that if she doesn't take care of her earrings she will never get them pierced again. I wanted her to understand how special it was and I believe she knows.

