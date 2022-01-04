Give the Gift of Life During the Evan’s Journey Blood Drive with the Red Cross January 21st

The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation. The Southwestern Indiana Red Cross is giving you the opportunity to do just that during their upcoming Evan's Journey Blood Drive on Friday, January 21st from 1:00 until 7:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Evansville.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the numerous devastating weather events taking place around the country, including the tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky in December, the Red Cross was forced to cancel a number of blood drives in 2021 which has led to its worst blood shortage in over a decade. According to the Red Cross, someone requires a blood product somewhere in the country every two seconds, which is why making a donation is so important.

The Evan's Journey Blood Drive on January 21st is named in honor of Reitz High School student, Evan Meyer who is currently battling lymphoma and knows all too well how important the need for a consistent blood supply is. Evan's brother, Wes, is currently donating stem cells as part of Evan's treatment. The family, along with the Red Cross, have set a goal of 75 units of blood for the drive.

Get our free mobile app

How to Donate

Appointments aren't required for the drive but are highly encouraged. You can make an appointment now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross also strongly encourages individuals with O+, O-, A-, and B- are to sign up for a Power Red donation. This donation takes a little longer to complete than a standard donation (approximately 90 minutes) as it separates your red blood cells from the plasma and platelets and then returns the latter back to you through a saline solution. This type of donation doubles the impact of your donation for the patients who need it.

Win a Trip to This Year's Super Bowl

The entire month of January is National Blood Donor Month. In an effort to encourage donations, not just during the Evans Journey Blood Drive, but throughout the month, the Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL to give one lucky donor a trip to this year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles which includes:

Two tickets to 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California

Entry to the official NFL Tailgate

Tickets to Super Bowl Experience

Round-trip airfare to Los Angeles

Three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 11-14, 2022)

$500 gift card for expenses

Plus, another donor during the month of January will win a home theater package for the ultimate at-home Super Bowl experience which includes:

A smart, short-throw laser projector

Projector screen

Soundbar

Subwoofer

$200 gift card to put toward tech support with installation

$500 e-gift card to put toward food and fun

All you have to do to enter is make a blood donation anytime between now and January 31st. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to make your appointment now for either the Evan's Journey Blood Drive or any other drive taking place near you this month.