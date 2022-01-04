Acai Bowls are all the rage these days. Not only are they pretty to look at they are delightfully delicious but they're so freaking expensive. Here's a yummy and cheap DIY recipe.

ACAI OBSESSION

Angel here and if you know you just know. Acai bowls are a bit addicting. The combination of fruit and granola with Almond Butter and coconut shreds has my mouth watering just talking about it. These little bowls of goodness rolled on the scene in the 80s but have recently become popular and in high demand.

AN EXPENSIVE SNACK

While they are quite yummy they are also super expensive. One place here in Owensboro sells them for $11 a bowl. Yes, I'm serious and they are worth every single dollar you pay but also not necessarily economical if you want to continue living in your home and driving your car LOL...but really. I decided since I didn't want to mortgage the house I had to find a way to make themself.

HEALTHY OR NOT

A lot of people think that Acai Bowls are healthy. It's kind of complicated really. It depends on how you are heading into the New Year. I follow intermittent fasting with carb cycling so these bowls are right up my alley on my high carb days. However, if you are watching fats or carbs no matter what or how you cut you are still looking at a lot. I have prepared a healthier option recipe that is lower in sugars and carbs. An average Acai Bowl has about 630 calories, 80 grams of carbs, 41 grams of sugar, and 34 grams of fat according to thebeet.com. On a positive note, acai bowls do keep you regular so there's that!

CUT CALORIES & COST

When you make food at home you can control what goes into a recipe. Making an acai bowl at home can cut calories by at least a 1/3 and cut the cost in half. You can choose the type of puree you use (sweetened or unsweetened), the type of nut butter, how much fruit, and the rest of the toppings. Here's a great recipe you can make right at home.

