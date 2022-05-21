Showplace Cinemas Family Film Festival Schedule Returns this Summer in Southern IN & Henderson, KY

Summer is right around the corner. Many kids are already out of school and some have just a couple of days left. They are ready for swimming, playing with friends, loads of ice cream, and lots of relaxation!

They also get bored so quickly. Boo!

Showplace Cinemas has a fun (and cheap) way to get the kids out of the house. Not only do they have their Kids Bowl Free program going on at the FEC in Newburgh, the annual Family Film Festival runs all eight weeks of summer.

Showplace Family Film Festival 2022

When and Where:

Tuesdays - Showplace Newburgh, Henderson, and Princeton

- Showplace Newburgh, Henderson, and Princeton Wednesdays - Showplace East, Connorsville,

- Showplace East, Connorsville, Thursdays - Showplace North, Harrisburgh, and Jasper

Time:

9:30 AM

Prices:

Admission - $1.50/person

Snack Tray - $3.50 each (includes popcorn, drink, candy)

Movies:

Tom & Jerry

June 7 - 9

Minions

June 14-16

The Croods 2 - A New Age

June 21-23

June 28-30

Boss Baby - Family Business

July 5-7

Angry Birds 2

July 12-14

Peter Rabbit 2 - The Runaway

July 19-21

How to Train Your Dragon - Hidden World

July 26-28