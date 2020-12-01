Secret Easterseals Donor Returns for 30th Year with Big Donation

Sometimes its hard to find good in world. Between the pandemic and the divisiveness in our country over seemingly anything and everything, it's easy to feel beat down. But, the good news is, there are still good people out there in the world doing good things for others if you look hard enough.

One of those people is someone who goes by the name of "Pete." Who is Pete exactly? No one knows for sure. It's assumed he is indeed a he, but no one can even say that for sure because they don't know. What they do know is the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville holds a special place in Pete's heart, and has for decades.

If you don't know the story, Pete has been donating sizeable amounts of money to the Rehab Center for three decades. And each year, he manages to do it without anyone knowing until after the deed is done. See, Pete likes to make a little game out of it by disguising it as a Christmas gift and hiding it somewhere on the Rehab Center property then calling the Center after he's left to let them know it's there somewhere. How he (?) has managed to do this for 30 straight years without being caught on security cameras is beyond me, but here we are.

Oh, I should probably mention each year's donation is given in cash, so there's no paper trail to find out who the mystery giver is. Pretty clever, Pete, pretty clever.

According to a press release from Pam Kirk with Easterseals, Pete called the Center Monday (November 20th) afternoon to let them know he had "just delivered a gift" and told the staff to take a look around their therapeutic playground on the backside of the building. There, hanging on one of the chain link fence posts surrounding the playground was a Christmas-themed gift bag.

Inside that bag was a wooden Christmas tree. Pinned to that wooden Christmas tree like ornaments was 30 neatly folded $100 bills.

In case you don't feel like doing the math — that's $3,000.

There is one catch to Pete's donation, but it's one the staff at the Rehab Center happily agree to. Each year Pete asks the money be used to buy Christmas gifts for the disabled children from disadvantaged families served by Easterseals.

You'll notice in the photo above a piece of paper. It's a note from Pete. He includes one in each gift, and each time it says the same thing,

"You will hear from me again! - Pete"

In any other circumstance, that would sound a bit ominous and perhaps a little scary, but that's obviously not the case here. Seeing that note is actually welcomed by the staff at Easterseals, because they know it means they can expect more generosity from their mystery donator and friend.

There's a part of me that really wants to try and figure out who Pete is, not for the sake of exposing whoever it may be, but because I find the whole story fascinating. It sounds like something you could make a move out of. Searching for Pete has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

With that said, there's also part of me that doesn't want to know, and hopes we never find out. Obviously, whoever it is isn't looking for any kudos or special recognition. They're just a person who is putting the needs of the kids ahead of their own personal glory, and I respect the hell out of that.

So, whoever you are, Pete, keep up the great work, and thanks for showing the rest of us that even in what feels like the darkest of times, there are those among us still providing a little light.

[Source: Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Press Release]