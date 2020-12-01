Happy Elf Day! Here’s a Free Elf Announcement Printable

This year has been a lot. I started working at home back in March and aside from the brief stint in the office, I've spent each day here in my black or grey leggings, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital t-shirt and Crocs. The days sometimes run together and when I woke up this morning, my husband reminded me that it's December 1st. It's the holiday season! So hoop-de-do and dickory delf. And don't forget to get out your elf!

Today's the day when our sweet little Elf, Christopher, and his reindeer friend, Frank, make their way to our home and "watch" us for the entire holiday season. Once he even hid in a drawer and hung out til after NEW YEARS! Dirty rotten elf. 😬

Now some parents, have decided not to do the Elf this year and that's fine. One writer at the Huffington Post even went so far as to encourage their readers to let their elf know that no visitors from the North Pole were welcome. I gotta say, their sentiments were not shared by most of their readers as demonstrated in the comment section of their Facebook post.

But if you are doing an Elf this year, it's totally fine to just move him around without all the theatrics. And, if you are needing a little help this year, I made a quick printable for you to announce their arrival. One is with a reindeer friend. One is solo.

