6 Evansville Area Axe Throwers Heading to World Championships in Atlanta This Weekend

Kyle Rickenbaugh of Newburgh and Adam James of Evansville, owners of Plaid & Timber Axe Throwing Company on Evansville's east side putting their throwing skills to the test against some of the best axe throwers in the world in an attempt to be called world champions.

The pair will be joined by Kyle's wife, Amanda, Josh Edlin, Abel Slinker, and Eyan Childress of Evansville at the 2020 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship set to begin Friday at Bad Axe Throwing in Atlanta, Georgia where they'll compete against 128 other throwers from 23 other countries.

The tournament is broken up into three different categories, according to Kyle:

Standard Hatchet - Axes between 12 and 19 inches thrown from 12 feet away.

- Axes between 12 and 19 inches thrown from 12 feet away. Big Axe - Axes longer than 23 inches thrown from 17 feet away.

- Axes longer than 23 inches thrown from 17 feet away. Duals - Teams of 2 throwing a hatchet at the same target at the same time from 12 feet away.

Of the six competitors on the Plaid & Timber team, none will compete in Big Axe. Kyle, Adam, and Josh will compete in Standard Hatchet, while Amanda, Abel, and Eyan will all compete in Duals.

Up for grabs to the winner is $25,000 and a personalized trophy naming them World Champions.

If you'd like to cheer on the hometown team, but don't want to make the drive to Atlanta, Sunday's championship round will air on ESPN3 (also available through ESPN+ (subscription required)).

If you've never tried axe throwing at Plaid & Timber, I highly recommend it. My wife and I gave it a try several months ago, and had a blast. Don't worry if you've never done it before, Kyle and the gang will walk you through it. Here's how it went for me.

Best of luck to Kyle, Amanda, Adam, Abel, Eyan, and Josh!