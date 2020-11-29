7 Jobs I Wouldn’t Do If I Wasn’t in Radio

I was on the top level of the parking garage at the Fifth Third Building (the station is located on the 6th floor), looking out over downtown Evansville when the guy pictured above caught my eye. As you can imagine, it's not something you see everyday, or at least I don't. My first thought was, "what is he doing?" which was immediately followed by, "I could never do that." The thought alone makes me queasy. The idea of being that high in the air, while the wind blows around the little basket I'm standing in is a hard no for me. That got me thinking about a few other jobs I just wouldn't do if this radio career comes to an end for whatever reason.

First off, I want to be perfectly clear about a couple of things:

I have absolutely zero intention of leaving radio. I have told upper management, on many occasions, the only way I won't be here anymore is if they decide it's time for me to go. I've also told people I will probably die in the studio. Not due to any health issue, but because I've haven't saved well and won't be able to afford to retire. I'll just work until one day I turn off the microphone, rest my head up against it, and close my eyes. I mean no offense to the people who do the jobs you're about to see. Quite the opposite, actually. I have nothing but the utmost respect for those who have made these professions their chosen careers, like our friend pictured above. You clearly have more confidence, and in some cases, fearlessness, in your abilities than I do in mine.

Ok, now that we got that out of the way, let's dive in.

While I don't foresee it happening anytime soon, one way or another, the day will come when my radio career comes to an end. All good things do, as they say. Hopefully it will be on my terms, but if not, that's OK, I'll survive. It just won't be working one these jobs.

By the way, in case you were wondering what our friend was doing at the Vectren building, I went back out later in the day to see if he was still there. He wasn't but where he had been was much cleaner looking than the rest of building, so my assumption is he was power washing it.