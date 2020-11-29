Snow & Wind in the Forecast as Winter Arrives in The Tri-State

I live in a house divided. Usually that has a sport's reference tied to it. In my case, we're talking weather. Doug loves winter, snow, and his favorite Marvel movie is Captain America: The Winter Soldier'. Our dog also loves the cold weather. In fact, we call her 'Winter Puppy'. I prefer temperatures in the 80s, sunshine and pools. According to every forecast that Doug has sent me, his official season is set to begin.

Stacey May is at the Eyewitness News weather desk tonight, and her forecast does have the word SNOW in it for overnight and on Monday.

Rain developing this evening as temps fall thru the 40s; rain diminishes & mixes with sct light snow overnight as it turns windy with lows in the mid 30s; mostly cloudy, windy & much colder MON with sct'd snow/rain showers diminishing after noon...high 36

You'll notice that we aren't expecting a blizzard or anything like that. But, some scattered snow showers are forecasted, along with wind. This is going to bring in cold temperatures, and make it feel colder with the wind. You will want to bundle the kiddos up as they head to school.

The National Weather Service's forecast extends the wintery forecast throughout the week.

Monday through Saturday A mix of rain and snow is expected Monday mainly east of a line from the Wabash River south to the Lakes area of west Kentucky. There may be some minor accumulations on grassy areas. Elsewhere, flurries are expected with no accumulations. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day on Monday. There is a very small chance for a rain or snow mix late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and east of the Mississippi river late Thursday night into Friday morning. No measurable accumulation expected at this time.