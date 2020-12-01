Evansville Woman’s Hilarious Revenge Photo on Husband Goes Viral

If you've been in a relationship for many years, you know exactly what buttons to push to get a rise out of your partner. This information is extremely important, if you want to keep a fun spark in your marriage. I know that it drives Doug crazy when I 'Attempt' to decorate or move furniture around. It also makes him crazy when I make the bed...It's a whole thing. He likes to hide scary stuffed animals in the bed for me to find, or try to hide around the house and scare me to death. We are children. When I met Courtnie recently, I found out that some couples take their fun revenge games to the next level.

Courtnie runs Wild Child Boutique on Franklin, and we got to chatting about everything during our radio broadcast. She said that when her husband, Ben makes her her mad, she buys dumb things. Her latest revenge purchase only cost $5 at The Dollar General Store, and it was worth every cent.

Meet Highland Cow, or as some have nicknamed her 'Cowen'. Valerie Parrish pointed out, "It looks like it’s name is Karen and it needs to speak to the manager of the Livestock department!"

Courtnie shared her hilarious purchase in a Facebook group that she's in, and it's going viral. I can't wait to see what she buys the next time Ben does something dumb!

COURTNIE RENEE cow post