Christmas Lights in Grand Rivers Kentucky Are Worth the Short Drive

I think we all could use a little extra holiday cheer this year, and this weekend I got my fill of just that! Lately it feels like most events we look forward to have been canceled, and I get it, it's best to play it safe. I was really glad to hear that the annual Christmas light display at Patti's 1880's settlement were still a go. Each year it's become a tradition with my husband's family to go and enjoy the lights, and this year we were still able to do that.

If you haven't been to the Christmas lights at Patti's, it's FREE and totally worth the drive. Santa and Mrs. Claus were available for photo ops, and there was even a Grinch sighting. I know this year is extra weird since, you know there's a pandemic and all going on, so it was really nice that this entire display is outside, so you can bundle up and social distance. I also noticed most of the people enjoying the lights also had masks on, so it was nice to be able to still enjoy Christmas lights, while being as safe as possible. Check out some photos I took of the light display below, it's definitely worth the drive.