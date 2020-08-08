School Memories: The Very First Time I got Detention

With kids going back to school this week it's reminded me of a lot of different memories I have from growing up. They've ranged from elementary school to college memories. Two that have stood out the most, however, aren't great memories per say but they are kind of funny stories. They are the only two times I got detention in my academic career.

The first time I got detention I was in second grade. What's funny is that it wasn't even at school but on the way to school. That's right, I was goofing off on the bus. What happened was I got busted for climbing over the seats to get in line to get off the bus. The older kids always got to go first and some of us hated waiting in line. We were just that eager to get to school, okay....that's my story and I'm sticking to it.

Anyway, as the older kids started to line up me and two other kids decided we weren't waiting around to get in line. So, we all hopped over four of five rows of seats to claim our place in line. Little did we know that the bus driver behind us saw the whole thing. We got off the bus and headed to class thinking we were pretty cool and pretty proud of ourselves for what we just did. Take that big kids.

Cut to an hour later with me sitting in my second grade class not even thinking about what had happened earlier. Then the principal decides to pay a visit to our classroom. He knocks on the door and the teacher answers it.

"I need to speak with Ross Cooper, please."

I heard this from my desk on the other side of the room and was instantly terrified. There was no way he knew what had happened. Or so I thought. He pulls me out of class and asks me if I had been messing around on the bus that morning. I didn't even have a chance to answer before he followed up with,

"I've already talked to Jacob and Grant and they said you were in on flipping over the seats on the bus."

Well, you got me. So, I admitted to what I had done and he followed up with telling me I was wrong and that I just need to wait my turn to get off of the bus. Then he handed out my punishment. Detention for the day. For all of us at North Salem Elementary detention was a death sentence. You had to sit at the detention table at lunch all by yourself where everyone could see you. On top of that, there was no recess for me that day. Talk about brutal.

To add insult to injury with this story; I was so worked up about getting in trouble that after lunch and recess I threw up. Clearly I was made for the rebellious life. The nurse decided to send me home after that. I think she just felt sorry for me because she was friends with my grandparents and knew I'd be in more trouble when I got home. So, mom comes to pick me up. But before we can leave the building the principal has a little chat with Jamie. Awesome.

Of course I got in trouble with her and she even made me call my dad at work to tell him what had happened that day. It was a good time for Ross that night. On top of the detention I had already served, my parents took away a few things as well. I couldn't go to any friends house for a while and I lost my T.V. privileges for two weeks. Plus, I was told that the next day I would be sitting at the front of the bus after I apologized to the bus driver. Safe to say that I never flipped seats or misbehaved on the bus ever again.

As I said in the beginning, that was the first of only two times that I ever got detention. You'll hear the second story soon enough. (I was a little bit older and learned what the definition of PDA was.) Until then, I hope you enjoyed hearing of a tragic day in the life of an eight-year old Ross Cooper. If this sparked any old memories for you, I would love to hear about them!