Southern Indiana Home Is A Magnificent Piece Of History With 100 Acres, Cabins and Party Barn [GALLERY]

While growing up, I spent quite a bit of time in Southern Indiana. My parents best friends, from college, live in Bedford, IN. Another connection I have, well we all have, is with our county artist friend, Clayton Anderson. HE is from Bedford. In fact, Bedford is one of the reasons we became friends. We both love it there. After I saw this house, in Bedford, I’m seriously thinking of selling all my belongings and moving to Bedford permanently. It's AMAZING and it’s for sale!

The historic house was built in 1879 and considered a Italianate stye home. It sits on 100 acres in the hills of Lawrence County., IN

According to the realtor

4974 square feet. 3 bedrooms 3 baths...has a post and beam barn, horse barn with three horse stables, a pole barn for storage, and three small primitive cabins that are perfect income properties. There are beautiful trails and a charming creek that run through this property.

Currently the home is a bed and breakfast and the barn has been updated as a wedding barn business. I have always wanted to have my own bed and breakfast. At one time, I even toyed with the idea of becoming a wedding planner. This place is perfect for me. Or, you. Take a look!

For More Information:

Jeff Franklin

F.C. Tucker Bloomington

(812) 336-7300

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"galleryid="71:651713"]