These Cannibal Hammerhead Worms Are Straight Out Of A Nightmare

Looking like a cross between a Hammerhead Shark and an earthworm, this nasty little creature not only devours earthworms, it eats part of itself if it's hungry. Meet, the Hammerhead Earthworm.

Animal Fact Files/YouTube

The Hammerhead Earthworm sounds like a fictional creature from a Sci-Fi/horror film. This guy's creep factor is off the charts. There are around 160 different species, but scientists believe there are many more. They invasive worms are believed to have been brought over in plants on ships for Asia. Now, they are all over the world. In the United Sates, they live mainly in the South, but they have also been seen here in the Midwest.



Although they are not a threat to humans, they are a predator of earthworms which provide nutrients to our soil. The Hammerhead Earthworms will bite the regular earthworms and fill them with a poison that immobilizes them and liquifies their insides. And, If other, bigger animals ingest them, the toxins will make them sick.

The Hammerhead Earthworm is kinda immortal, too. Well, not kinda, it really is. This crazy, alien like, earthworm can clone and regenerate itself. It can spilt itself into pieces and grow several new versions of itself. They can literally just divide them selves and make copies. So, even though they can lay eggs and procreate the old fashioned way, why would they, when they can start clone wars in your garden woods or field.

The concern is that these Hammerhead Earthworms are so invasive that they could pose a threat to agriculture. But, some consider regular earthworms to be nucience too. They will probably just take care of each other and just even the threat out equally. Or, will they?

So, let's recap. These hideous, slimy, creepers eat parts of themselves if they hungry and can't fid food, they poison their prey with a toxin that liquifies their insides and the can clone into multiple versions of themselves when her they want to? Instead of looking for aliens on other planets, maybe we should look right in our back yard. Imagine if these things were actually Hammerhead Shark size! OMG! I think we might have a new spin for Shark Week.

[SOURCE: Animal Fact Files]