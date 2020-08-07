Tri-State Hidden Gem, Bits & Bytes in Evansville!

Bits & Bytes is located in downtown Evansville. They're located on NW4th st, across the street from the Olde Courthouse. Chances are if you work downtown, you've been by Bits & Bytes for lunch. However if you don't work downtown this place is a little hidden gem you may miss. I know with COVID things are weird, but they have spaced out their seating to allow for social distancing. Personally on a nice day I like to get my order to go and sit on the steps of the Olde Courthouse and eat my lunch. It's nice to get out and enjoy the weather.

Melissa/103GBF

I think one of my favorite things about Bits & Bytes is not only are their sandwiches delicious, but the atmosphere makes you feel like you've stepped back in time, and I mean that in a good way! I like to walk down for lunch and enjoy a bite to eat.

I always get the Floppy Disk, it's your choice of meat (I go turkey personally) with shredded cheese, and sprouts along with their signature floppy sauce. I'm not sure what is in it, but I'm really glad they give you a small container of it, because you'll want to use all of it.

If you get a chance, stop by and check Bits & Bytes out! They're not open on the weekends, but they're open Monday-Friday 7AM-3:30PM.