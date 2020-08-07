Don’t Forget to Sanitize These Things When Your Child Starts School!

It's August! What would usually be an exciting and fun time of year has been anything but in 2020. In years past, flu, strep, stomach bugs and plenty of other germs claimed victims but this year we are facing a whole new villain. Did you know that some viruses can live up five months on hard surfaces. EW. Thankfully, COVID isn't one of them and is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets but it's a good idea to sanitize everything when your kiddo comes home each day.

All parents should wash their children's personal belongings in hot water with laundry detergent and if possible a germ killer like Lysol Laundry Sanitizer or bleach or in a sanitize setting on your washer and dryer. When they get home, make sure they take off their shoes and wash their hands!

I purchased the Suave spray sanitizer for easy disinfecting on things like school supplies, shoes, and masks.

Some things to wash or sanitize with something like Clorox wipes or sanitizing spray:

Backpack

Lunchbox

Masks

Shoes

Hardback Books

Phones

Calculators

Clothes worn to school

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Glasses

Toys

Coat

Pencils/Pens

And if your child drives, it's always a good idea to sanitize the steering wheel of their car and gear shift.