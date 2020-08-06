Horror Movie on Netflix Was Filmed in an Abandoned Kentucky Mansion

I imagine being on the set of a horror movie may have some creepy moments. Now imagine if that set was an actual abandoned mansion! That's gotta up the creep factor a bit. One crew had to brave a creepy old house to film a movie. The movie is called House of the Witch and according to IMDB, it was a tv movie from 2017. According to the synopsis from IMDB:

A group of high-school kids set out to play a Halloween prank at an abandoned house, but once they enter they become victims of a demonic witch who has set her wrath upon them.

Big yikes my dude! I did a bit of digging to learn more about this movie, and more interestingly the house where it was filmed. According to Kentucky.com the mansion where the movie was filmed is the Old Madden Family Home on Winchester Road outside of Lexington. I couldn't find much on the history of this home, but Kentucky.com said the crew filming the movie was told " that the owner used to poison select bottles of his wine collection to prevent his employees from stealing and drinking them." That's enough reason for me to stay far away!

Check out the trailer for House of the Witch below, it's on Netflix right now if you want to watch it!