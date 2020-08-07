There's no argument when it comes to the best soft drink out there in my opinion. It's SKI ("@ me" all you want, bro, you won't change my mind). Maybe I'm a little biased because I'm from the west side of Evansville, and we've adopted it as our official soft drink. Or maybe it's because it's just a darn delicious soft drink any time of the year. Whatever the reason, the original citrus soda isn't the only flavor they have available. There's Cherry SKI and Tropical SKI, both of which are available year around, but they also have limited edition flavors they'll release from time to time like their summer-inspired, Strawberry Lemonade SKI which they've announced is coming to the Tri-State.

The company posted a message on their official Facebook page Tuesday evening to fans in southern Indiana, central Kentucky, and southern Ohio the flavor is "heading your way!"

From what I've been able to find, this is the first time the Double Cola Company, the makers of SKI, have released this flavor. They made and released a limited edition Strawberry SKI back in 2015 that went over well enough they re-released it again in the summer of 2016, but the addition of lemonade is new.

As you can see in the post above, they don't specify an exact date we can see the new flavor on the shelves of Tri-State stores, but considering the company's headquarters is in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and we have a distribution center on the south side of Evansville near the intersection of Riverside Drive and I-69, I'd say we should be seeing it any day now.

They also don't mention if the flavor will only be available in the 20 ounce bottles pictured, or if you'll be able to pick up a 12 or 24 pack of cans, or a 2 liter bottle. My suggestion would be that whatever package you see it in, you better grab it right then and there before it's gone.

[Source: SKI Citrus Soda on Facebook]