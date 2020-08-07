A Man Wanted By VCSO Is Arrested After Getting Stuck In A Chimney

29-year old Cody Methaniel Sargent found himself stuck in a chimney while trying to evade police. His attempt to flee authorities, however, failed and he has been arrested.

Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office

According to the VCSO, Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Evansville Police Department and a trooper with the Indiana State Police that is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a an arrest warrant for Sargent at a home on E. Riverside drive in Evansville. He was wanted by authorities for a probation violation tying back to a criminal conviction on charges that include dealing narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia - it is worth noting that the irony of those charges and the suspects middle name are not lost on us.

Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office

In an attempt to outsmart authorities, the suspect made a "run" for it by trying to climb out of the house via the chimney. About three-quarters of the way up the chimney, Sargent become lodged and was unable to escape the confines of the chimney. The Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene where they dismantled a portion of the chimney, freeing Sargent. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries as the result of his failed attempt to flee authorities. He was later booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time a man has been rescued from a chimney in Evansville. This video shows footage from WEHT that was captured in September 2007.

[SOURCE: VCSO]