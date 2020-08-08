Joey The 3-Legged Westie Plays Dress Up & Needs A New Home [PHOTOS]

Joey's owner is going into a nursing home and has entrusted our friends at PC Pound Puppies to find her a special home. Joey, a 7-year old West Highland Terrier, is currently staying with a family member but because the resident dog in the home doesn't get along well with Joey, she needs to find a place of her own. She is very special so not just any home will do for this sweet pup who plays dress up.

Joey regularly dresses up in costume for Halloween and other events where she can but it isn't her penchant for pretty clothes that makes this Westie so special though. When Joey was first born her momma chewed one of her front legs off leaving Joey as a furry little tripod. While it doesn't slow her down any at all, it does mean that Joey takes a joint supplement to help her carry her weight on her remaining 3 legs as she ages. She is also spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and is currently on heartworm preventative. At home, Joey is housetrained and quiet in the house, all though she will bark to alert you to her need to go outside to use the bathroom. Here's more from PC Pound Puppies about Joey's needs:

Joey is nervous when meeting new men and takes a bit to warm up but once she knows them is just fine. She hasn’t really been around small children and they make her nervous so we are looking for a home with older children 12 and up. With the 3 legs it’s harder for her to climb the stairs so a home with only 2-3 steps is best. She can be picky about her kibble so she has a special topping that goes on it. She’s a really good girl for her groomer when it’s time for her haircut. She’s pretty flexible too, she will lay in bed all day and sleep or spend time outside having fun.

Because Joey's human is going into a nursing home, PC Pound Puppies is asking that Joey's new home be willing to make a weekly visit to the nursing home so Joey can visit with her elderly human. This means that she will need to be adopted to someone in or near Mt. Vernon, Indiana. If you would like to apply to adopt Joey, here is what you need to know:

Adopter must be financially stable - Joey will require joint meds and very likely anti-inflammatory meds as she ages, as well as monthly heartworm preventative at an absolute minimum

Submit an honest application - this is important. The rescue will verify the info you share on your application for accuracy. If you lie on your application, they will very likely know it.

Adopter must have excellent vet references

vet references PC Pound Puppies wants to make sure that Joey is able to maintain the quality of life that she has become accustomed to.

Once you submit an application, be patient - the rescue wants to make sure that Joey goes to the very best home possible and will be reviewing all applications.

Adoption Fee: $150 - Apply here. If you don't see her on the website, you can choose any of the other dogs and then make sure that you note on your application that you are applying for Joey.

See Joey all dressed up in the photos below!