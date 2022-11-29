If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale.

I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with all of the amazing resort-like dwellings I dreamed might be on the property.

Every time I would drive by, I thought how amazing it would be to live in such a huge place with woods and a lake. But, what I didn't know is that the property is more magnificent than I ever imagined.

At this time, the home, property, and all of the buildings on it, are for sale. The sale price for the 14 bedroom, 18 bathroom, 50,762 square foot of living space is $47,900,000. That equals a whopping $281,255 a month mortgage. WOW!

Take a look inside this one-of-a-kind property in Spencer County, Indiana. The realtor describes it like this,

Tucked away in the rolling green hills of Southwest Indiana, Big Tree Farm offers an escape to the country with world-class luxury. This 550-acre estate lies outside Santa Claus, Indiana, between Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Park and Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. Prepare to be captivated by the natural beauty and tranquility of this 30-year-project masterpiece. With lush landscaping, a majestic log home, luxurious guest quarters, entertainment, and recreational facilities, this exquisite country estate comprises the ultimate combination of amenities.

Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Bar, and More

The gorgeous property is full of woods and lakes.

A residence, on the property, is a beautiful, modern cabin.

Inside, it looks like a warm, rustic resort lodge.

The big kitchen has everything needed to entertain large families or groups.

Beautiful logs line the walls and ceiling in every room.

Each room is warm and inviting. Like something out of a movie.

Even the bathroom is lined with wood and stone.

My favorite part is the outdoor entertainment area. Look at this luxurious space.

The outdoor kitchen, dining room, and bar lead to an incredible outdoor pool.

Throughout the property, there are cement paths that wind through the woods.

You can have your very own tennis court.

You can practice your shot, too.

The owners had a thing for cars and treated them like royalty. This is the garage for the car collection.

It reminds me of the previous Dream Car Museum, in Evansville, with the vintage gas pumps and other decor.

Massive space for anything you would want it to be.

The property is an entertainer's dream. There are so many places to celebrate and have get-togethers and parties.

A full-size gym that looks better than most professional gyms.

After you work out, you can go have dinner at your very own 50's inspired diner.

Every inch of this diner looks authentic. It looks like a step back in time.

After visiting the 50s-inspired diner, you can have fun at your sports bar. I'm telling you, you would have no reason to leave this place.

Look at this! I know people who have bars in the basement and garages, but this is the next level.

A huge stable accompanies the property.

All of this property is perfection. Now, if I could only figure out how to make the mortgage payments.

For more info and photos click HERE.

[Listing Provided by: Kara Hinshaw 812-686-3268, Key Associates Signature Realty]

