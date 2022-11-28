Santa Claus is making an early stop in Owensboro next Friday evening. He and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Friday After 5's first-ever Christmas at the Inn at the Holiday Inn Riverfront downtown. The event is the first of several magical and exciting Friday night celebrations in December and Santa plans to be there for all of them.

Christmas at the Inn gets underway at 6pm, Friday, December 2nd and promises fun, family entertainment and a proverbial Winter Wonderland, which will feature fresh, falling snow every 15 minutes!

Plus, there will be some great live entertainment, which includes the Brescia University Band & Choir as well as the V-Bombs, from Owensboro's legendary band- The Velvet Bombers.

Now, back to Santa! He and Mrs. Claus will be there to meet with the kids, get those Christmas lists collected and pose for some holiday photos.

And this is "cool" too- literally and figuratively. Christmas at the Inn will feature a huge, inflatable igloo where you can enjoy FREE hot chocolate!

And candy canes too!

The Holiday Inn Riverfront is located at 701 West First Street in Owensboro, KY.

If you can't make opening night of Christmas at the Inn, you'll have a couple of more opportunities. There are additional events planned for Friday, December 9th and Friday, December 16th.

Of course, to stay up-to-date on all Friday After 5 events, you can LIKE and follow their official Facebook page or you can check out the website FridayAfter5.com.