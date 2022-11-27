The National Parks Service is now offering a Lifetime Military Pass for veterans and Gold Star Families.

National Parks of the United States

The United States of America is home to a National Parks system that includes 423 areas that cover more than 85 million acres. There are national park systems across each of the 50 states and even parks in Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

According to NPS.gov the national parks system covers everything from national parks to monuments, battlefields, historic sites, scenic trails, rivers, and much more. Not too far from the Tri-State in Kentucky, is Mammoth Cave National Park, and now veterans can enjoy Mammoth Cave National Park with a lifetime free pass!

Gold Star Families and Veterans Can Now Get a Lifetime Pass to National Parks

On Veteran's Day, 2022 the National Park Service launched the new Lifetime Military Pass for veterans and Gold Star Families.

Here is what NPS.gov has to say about the Lifetime Military Pass:

The National Park Service in partnership with Operation Live Well would like to thank military personnel and their families for their service and invite them to enjoy their national parks. The free Military Pass is a way to thank current US military members and their dependents, Gold Star Families, and US military veterans for their support of our country and to encourage them to explore recreational opportunities on their public lands and waters. A free lifetime Military Pass is available for Gold Star Families and US military veterans. A free annual Military Pass is available for current US military members and their dependents. The passes provide free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.

If you are a veteran, or a Gold Star Family and would like to receive your free Lifetime Military Pass, you can find all of the information on what you need to submit, and how to get your pass through NPS.gov by clicking here.