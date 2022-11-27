Christmas will be here before you know it, so that means it is time for Christmas movies.

There are more Christmas movies out there than any other holiday. The list of Christmas movies is a long one. Everyone has their favorites. Mine has always been "Jingle All The Way" with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask why, it just always has been. That being said, there are a lot of great Christmas movies out there that folks have made a holiday tradition to watch. What better way to watch some of those than by how they were intended to be seen...at the theater.

Christmas Movies at Showplace Cinemas Locations

Showplace Cinemas announce that they will be showing some Christmas classics every Wednesday at all of their locations beginning on November 30th through December 21st. You're invited to bring your favorite holiday PJs and a blanket so you can snuggle up to watch these movies on the big screen. They even went ahead and announced the schedule of movies that will be showing each week. Here are the list and dates of Christmas movies that they will be showing at all of their locations throughout the Evansville area.

November 30th- National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

December 7th- Elf

December 14th- How The Grinch Stole Christmas

December 21st- The Polar Express

Each movie starts at 7 PM at all locations. Tickets for these Christmas movies at Showplace Cinemas are only $5 and are available online at www.showplacecinemas.com or at the box office.

