Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing

The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures.

In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.

I know that I am not the only person who is not ready for the colder weather, but ready or not, it's coming. One thing that you might not think of doing is checking your vehicle to see if you have anything in there that you shouldn't when it's below freezing outside.

Don't Leave These Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing

USA Today listed six items that you should remove from your vehicle when the temperature is below freezing. Of course, some of these might be common sense to you, but you might not have thought of a few of these before.

Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

If it gets too cold it can cause the device to shut off or, worse, mess up the battery. Not only that, but it could cause the screen to crack...which reminds me, I need to get my iPod and GPS out of my truck!

Canned/Bottled Beverages

If you don't want a mess in your vehicle, take them out! When it freezes, the container expands and can explode. This results in all of that getting all over your car!

Canned Foods

Make sure you check to make sure you got everything out of your car after going to the grocery. These have the same effect as beverages...the water can freeze and expand, which could break the can's seal and cause the food to spoil.

Musical Instruments

The wood can crack if it's too cold. And even if that doesn't happen, they'll definitely drift out of tune...and nobody wants to listen to an out-of-tune instrument...let alone pay for the repairs!

Medications

Certain drugs can lose their effectiveness if they get too cold.

A Low Gas Tank

This is important! Keeping your tank more than half full helps prevent fuel lines from freezing. It's also a good idea to check other fluids such as antifreeze. And the cold can affect tire pressure, so keep an eye on that too.

(H/T- USA Today)

