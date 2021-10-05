Rodney Carrington Announces Show Old National Events Plaza in Downtown Evansville

We could all use a good laugh every now and then, especially after the events of the past 18 months (and continuing events, if we're being honest). You'll no doubt get those laughs when popular comedian, Rodney Carrington brings his LET ME IN! Tour to the Old National Events Plaza early next year.

Rodney bust onto the comedy scene in 1998 with his debut comedy album, Hangin' with Rodney which went gold for selling over 500,000 copies. Seven more albums have followed since, one of which was a greatest hits album that was certified platinum for selling over 1,000,000 copies.

The success of his albums, and the tours that went along with them, landed him his own sitcom appropriately titled, Rodney, which ran for four seasons (2004-2008) on ABC.

A frequent visitor to the Tri-State, Rodney will make his return on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 7:00 PM where I imagine he'll perform several songs you know and love him for, along with a few new numbers, including his newest single, "Let Me In" which will be released on Friday, October 15th.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (October 8th, 2021) at the Old National Events Plaza box office and online through Ticketmaster starting at $49.50 plus applicable fees and tax.

If you're a fan of Rodney's, you know he has a tendency to "push the limits" a bit, to put it mildly, but that's what makes him hilarious. Here's one of my favorites from him to give you an idea of what you can expect when he comes to town in February.