The Greenville Tourism Commission debuted Pumpkin Hollow an Outdoor Interactive Pumpkin Trail FREE for the whole family in 2020. This year they're bringing it back early!

Here's what the Greenville Tourism had to say about the trail;

You asked and we delivered. Pumpkin Hollow opened two weeks earlier than last year. The trail entrance is located on Chatham Lane across from (the old) South Middle school in Greenville. The first week is decorated trail only. There are several new additions this year. Lots of smiling faces were on the trail this morning. Greenville Tourism loves seeing our youth outdoors exploring with big smiles. Oct. 8th will begin pumpkin pick up at Veterans Plaza for decorating and we ask that all decorated pumpkins be returned to us by Oct.15th to place on the trail.

The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page

All the pumpkins on the trail will be decorated by community members. Pumpkins can be picked and decorated this weekend. Anyone picking a pumpkin can take it home decorate it and return it to the plaza by October 15.

Did you know there's a Brizedine Enchantress that walks the grounds of Pumpkin Hollow? See if you can spot her on the trail.

