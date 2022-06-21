Phillip Hill, 39, tragically passed away on June 7th after a devastating workplace accident, leaving a community in mourning. You'll have the chance to pay tribute to this young father at Main St. Classic Car Show on Saturday.

I don't even know how to begin writing this article. I do "tribute" articles all the time, but this one is going to be tough to write. Family members and friends remain stunned and distraught over the loss of a dedicated father, a doting dad, and an all-around great guy. While we share the news about the upcoming Main St. Classic Car Show in Greenville, we'll honor this hard-working man.

Greenville Loses a Longtime Community Member

The Greenville community is mourning the death of Phillip Hill. He tragically passed away after he was involved in an accident at his workplace, Big Rivers Electric Corporation in Sebree. Living in Muhlenberg County his entire life, he has been remembered as a man who was a friend to everyone in the community. He was passionate about his family and racing. The loss has left a huge hole in the hearts of his wife and high school sweetheart, April, and his young sons, Hayden and Cayson. His father, Michael, and his sister, Crystal are also suffering, along with all of his family, the racing community, friends, and coworkers. With open arms, his mom Patricia was awaiting his arrival in heaven.

Phillip has been described as someone you could always count on, a hard-working man, a family man, someone who would never give up, unbelievably kind-hearted, and a friend to many who loved him. He also loved this country deeply. There's a GoFundMe page set up if you want to donate to this grieving family. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. They'll need them all in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead.

To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement. Phillip Hill was a genuinely great guy that you couldn’t help but like. There are no words to describe the pain I feel for April Browning Hill, the boys, Mike, all of his family, and the unbelievable amount of people that called him a friend. Phil and April are among the many people that I have met through racing and developed a dear friendship with. This picture was one of the last nights we raced together. We always knew that whoever got there first had to save a spot for the other. Looking at it made me smile and made me sad at the same time. I vividly remember him laughing when I crawled under the car and laid beside him. Once we were done laughing we went back to fixing whatever he was working on. Thank you for your friendship. I will cherish the memories forever. Rest easy buddy, we’re gonna miss you. - Johnathan Epley

So sorry for this great loss of a child, husband, dad, and friend. God comfort this family and let them see and feel your love thru this loss of a loved one. Sending 🙏and ♥️ to this family. - Linda Wilkins

Praying for the family, I still can’t believe this is real. - Angie Oliver Baird

His Sister Shares Their Special Bond

With tears in her eyes, Crystal Woodruff took to social media to honor her brother. This is such a tragic loss for this beautiful family. You can read in her words, what Phillip meant to not only his sister but all of his family and friends.

We shared a life together.

We had the same eyes and the same sense of humor.

We shared an amazing family.

I love his boys like my own.

He loved his nieces to the moon and back.

He loved his wife like his life depended on it...and she the same.

He was a devoted and loving father.

He was an amazing brother.

I could count on him for anything. I think he knew it was mutual.

His laugh was contagious and he loved to pick on those he loved.

This loss is cutting the deepest.

I wish I had more pics on my phone of all the fun we have had together. But the memories will remain.

I had the best little brother. He was the smartest person I know.

This will never make sense. Please pray for his wife, his babies, and my dad.....

Love ya, Phillip. Give mom a big hug for me.

I am so sorry Crystal. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today and in the days ahead. - Lauren Stone

Praying God will hold you and your family close to assist you through the sorrowful days ahead. - Eileen Canty Coleman

Thinking about you and your family. - Robin Hawkins McCoy

I wish that I could have known Phillip. He seems like he would have been somebody special to have in your corner. Don't we all need "a Phil" in our life?

Racing Community Pays Tribute to Phillip Hill

In his obituary, it was noted that for the past couple of years, Phillip had driven the American Pro Staffing No. 41 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennesee. In the racing world, he was known as Phil ‘The Thrill’ Hill because he was prone to get into the wildest of wrecks and the spectators couldn’t help but love him. His passion for racing was unmatched. The racing community will never be the same now that he's gone.

Our racing community lost a great guy and a close friend in a tragic accident at his workplace. Phillip Hill was really enjoying racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway both in the truck and late model series. Phillip had dirt tracked several years in Kentucky. I worked with his dad for many years and this is truly a great family. Please pray for Phillip and his family during this trying time. - Malcolm West

You never want to hear any news like this. Prayers going out to Phillip Hill's family in the coming days grew up around him and to say we were close is a plus never a dull moment while talking to the dude from setting in the driver meetings trying to decide what to do to the cars to make them better to him always telling me all the story’s of dad racing when he first started he will be missed by many. Rest easy #thethrill - Darin Scott Obenchain

Phillip Hill Memorial Race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Please join me and our Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway racing family in heartfelt condolences and prayers for the family of Phillip Hill. Phillip lost his life yesterday in a work-related accident. He competed Saturday at Nashville in the 50-lap Pro Late Model event. May he rest in peace. #41 - Donnie Redd

We are devastated by the news that our dear friend, Phillip Hill, has passed away. Phil was an amazing coworker, friend, and all-around exceptional human being. Please stand by his family during their time of need. Godspeed friend. - Joe, Scott, and the APS family.

Prayers for Phillip Hill’s wife April, the kids, and the rest of his family. He was a good dude I always enjoyed watching him race on dirt, he moved up to asphalt the past several years. You will be missed “ the thrill hill. “ Also prayers for the other guys' families as well such a tragedy at Big Rivers yesterday!!! - Josh Jones

Praying and praying. Words are insufficient but my heart is with you all. - Renee Lorenzen

Prayers for April, the boys, and all the family. - Angelina Cook

Redhead Racing Pays Tribute

On June 18th, 2022 Redhead Racing and Kaleb Bradley paid tribute to Phil at the track.

Just learned about the passing of Phillip Hill, we grew up racing karts together, and he was a favorite amongst competitors and most recently fans at The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Prayers go out to his family and wife April. RIP “The Thrill”. - Eric Coomes

This is just so unreal. Prayers for all. - Suzette Hargett

He was very kind. Praying for his family. - Amy Joyce Nelson

Main St. Classic Car Show in Greenville

It's going to be a beautiful day in Muhlenberg County on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Main St. Classic Car Show in Greenville. Come out from 12 PM until 6 PM for a day of fun. There will be food trucks so come hungry. They'll also honor Phillip Hill during the show.

My friends at the Greenville Tourism Commission made the announcement yesterday.

"It is with great honor and respect that we announce the Number 41 American Pro Staffing car will be on display to honor the life of Phil "The Thrill" Hill in downtown Greenville this Saturday, June 25th during our Main St. Classic's Car show.

Greenville Tourism and The City of Greenville would like to thank the Hill family and American Pro Staffing for allowing us to honor Phillip Hill."

I am so glad that Greenville will be able to honor him! - Janice Yonts

Love from all of us at American Pro Staffing. - Terri Sargent

Wonderful! Well deserved! - Susie Phelps

Bring your cars, trucks, jeeps, or motorcycles, and come out for a day of fellowship and fun for the entire family.

Win a Custom Golf Cart

Yes, you read that right! At the car show, you have the chance to win a custom golf cart.

It’s a 2019 EZGO RXV, custom candy paint, 14-inch wheels, black seats and top, phone chargers, gas gauge, lights, and tinted windshield. To be eligible for the cart, all you have to do is show up on Saturday, pay the car/truck registration fee of $10 bucks, and you’re in the drawing to win.

I'll see you there on Saturday!

I’ve known Phillip and April since I was in middle school. You wouldn’t find two better people, Phil was the friend that no matter how long it had been since you talked to him he would always answer or call you right back. He was an awesome friend that I along with many others have some really fun memories with, whether that be going to talk to him in the parking lot after school in that yellow low rider he had or flying down Highway 70 on the way home from soggy bottoms back in our younger days, him in Aprils grand am and me in my GMC, to hanging out at the race track, taking a road trip to get a car that would eventually be the car I raced in 2019 which was also the year I got to run some races against the one and only Phill The Thrill Hill. I regret not going to watch him in his asphalt racing more often, which was something I know he always dreamed of doing. Phillip wasn't only dedicated to racing, but to his awesome wife April and their two boys as well. He was loved by many and will be missed by us all. I ask everyone to pray for April, Their two young boys, and Phillip's dad Mike during this time. Till we meet again Phillip, race on brother. - David Colyer Jr.

Here's Phillip getting the send-off that he so deserves!

I’ve seen all that knew him to say the same thing….amazing guy and friend. Like most, I knew him since. Sunday school. I saw our preschool pictures and he was in his race car helmet. He always talked about racing. Seeing him the several years really fulfill that childhood dream always made me smile. We played tee-ball, and little league and spent most of junior and senior of high school hanging out. I still remember the time he met his wonderful wife April Browning Hill. My heart and prayers go out to her, his family, and everyone. Heaven gained a great man today. - Corey Kinney

It breaks my heart you had to leave us so soon. You were an awesome Dad, son, uncle, nephew, Brother, Friend, and Husband but most of all You loved my cousin April Browning Hill and your boys so much!! Rest In Peace Phillip Hill. - Sherry Whitney

Prayers for the Hill family. - Joseph Chesnel

My Heart and Prayers go out to Mike & Patti and Phillip's family. - Junior Wade