DIY Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skunks In Your Yard

If you're seeing or smelling skunks in your yard lately, you're not alone. There are a few home remedies you can use to keep them out too.

The other night, I let my dog outside. As we were walking around in the yard, we came a little too close for comfort to a skunk. Thankfully, the skunk took off in the opposite direction without spraying us. However, I really don't want to test my luck in another situation like that any time soon. That's why I wanted to find some ways to keep them out of my yard so I don't have to take one of those tomato juice baths.

Signs of Skunks in Your Yard

I knew I had a skunk problem (aside from the random skunk odors that I'd smell at times) because I have noticed several holes in my yard that looked as if they were dug out by an animal. Skunks like to dig for grubs, as they are one of the skunks' favorite foods. If you've noticed some holes that look dug out by an animal in your yard lately, you might have a skunk on your hands.

Other signs that you might have a skunk problem include garbage cans being raided, skunk tracks. and of course spotting the furry, black critters with white stripes. One thing you need to keep in mind is that they are nocturnal, so you'll typically only spot them and smell them after the sun goes down.

How to Get Rid of Skunks in Your Yard

The first thing you should do is to get rid of things in your yard that attracts skunks if you can. Some of these things include pet food, open garbage, plants, berries, nuts, and logs/shrubs. Also try getting rid of their food sources like grubs, earthworms, and other insects. Essentially, you want to tidy up your yard often if you have a skunk problem. However, if all else fails there are some other things that you could try.

Obviously, you can set traps, buy skunk repellent granules, and call pest control. You can also try some motion sensor or solar lights in your yard since skunks aren't fans of bright lights. These are all good options, but there could be some DIY home remedies that you can try out that would also help keep them out of your yard.

Use Citrus Peels

While we as humans love oranges and other citrus fruits, skunks on the other hand hate the odor that they give off. We hate the odor that skunks give off and if they are invading your yard, it's only fair that we dish it back. So, try spreading the peels all over your yard, and be sure to replace them when they dry up.

Homemade Skunk Repellent Sprays

You can also make your own spry with things that you might have in your kitchen already. All you have to do is boil up a mixture of hot peppers, onions, jalapeño, cayenne pepper and water for a few minutes before straining. Then spry this in the areas where the skunk might be attracted to in your yard.

There's another type of repellent spray you can make that will keep skunks away just by the odor alone. Try mixing together castor oil, dish-washing detergent, and water. Put it in a spray bottle and spray it around your yard.

Ammonia

Ammonia is another commonly used thing to deter skunks from your yard due to its scent. Jus soak rags and place them around the area of your yard. One thing you need to keep in mind here is to make sure to keep your kids and pets away from these as ammonia is toxic when ingested.

So, if you're like me and have an unwanted skunk problem, give these home remedies a try. Again, if the problem persists after trying these tactics, it is best to call pest control to handle the situation.

(H/T- Predator Guard and Gardening Etc

