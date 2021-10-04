Every October, a man from Decatur, Indiana dresses up as Michael Myers, and each video filmed by his wife will have you rolling with laughter.

Everyone has their own way to get into the Halloween spirit. Some decorate their homes, others spend days watching scary movies. One man from Decatur, Indiana takes things a step further. He dresses up like one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time, Michael Myers from Halloween.

As you know, Halloween Kills comes out on October 15th, which makes this year even more exciting for this man and all other Halloween fans.

So what makes this guy dressing up as Michael Myers so special? It's really the interaction between him and his wife. During the entire month of October, this man goes out on the town dressed as Michael Myers while his wife will spot him and films what he's doing while usually telling him to go home and begging him to stop embarrassing her. Here's an example of a recent video:

This guy stays 100% in character the entire time that he is out and about dressed as Michael...minus the whole violent side. He's a much friendlier Michael Myers, but that still doesn't mean that his wife doesn't get annoyed. Another recent video shows him serving up ice cream at a local ice cream shop.

I don't know how this guy (whose real name is Evan) does this without laughing. He's totally committed, and his wife probably wants to have him committed.

One of my favorite videos that I've seen is when he meets up with another fellow horror movie icon, Jason Vorhees. In this video, they become best friends in some of the most funny ways.

They're constantly posting his antics on the Michael Myers of Decatur Facebook page. You never know what he will be doing next. That page is definitely worth the follow to see what all he has done, and what he will do.

