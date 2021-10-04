This is random, but delicious. Monday, October 4th, 2021 is National Cinnamon Bun Day and, here at WBKR, we're celebrating with a cinnamon bun-inspired recipe from Kentucky Cookin' guest Patty Millay. A few days ago, I sent Patty a FB message that said, "Just throwing this out there. Monday is National Cinnamon Bun Day." Patty quickly replied back and said, "Challenge accepted!"

Well, get ready, my friends! Patty's serving up a Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake recipe that you can try and enjoy at home. Here's how to make it!

From Patty:

Ya'll know I love a challenge! Today is National Cinnamon Roll Day so I accepted Chad's challenge! What I found was a Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake. I looked at a lot of options and decided on this one for it's simplicity and reasonable ingredients.

You are more than welcome to make homemade cinnamon rolls for this but I don't have my son's talent for that nor do I have the time for that. I go with what's easy and still delicious!

CINNAMON ROLL CHEESECAKE

Crust

2 (12.4-ounce) Refrigerated Cinnamon rolls, I use Pillsbry

Filling 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Brown Sugar Mixture 3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 cup flour

4 tablespoons butter room temperature

Cream Cheese Topping 3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature



3 tablespoons butter, softened



1 cup confectioners' sugar



1-2 tablespoons milk

DIRECTIONS:

Place an oven rack in the center of the oven and one in the lower third. Fill a large roasting pan halfway with water and place on lower rack. Preheat oven tp 325*. Coat a 9 inch springform pan with cooking spray.

Cut each cinnamon roll in half and place them so the cut side (middle of the cinnamon roll) is facing down. They will rise quite a bit so press down on them some and don't put them too close together. Once they are all placed press down on them more to close most of the gaps. It's ok if there are some gaps left. You may not need to use all the cinnamon rolls. Spread icing that comes with cinnamon rolls on top of them.

Make Filling. Beat cream cheese and sugar on medium-high until smooth and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.

Beat in eggs one at a time, scraping down sides of bowl a few times.

Add sour cream, flour, and vanilla and beat until combined.

Make Brown Sugar Mixture. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, butter, and cinnamon. Mix with a fork to combine well.

Pour half of cheesecake filling over cinnamon rolls. Scatter brown sugar mixture on top of filling and then pour remaining filling on top. Keep in mind that cinnamon rolls will rise some. You don't want the filling to come all the way to the top, so you may not need to use all of it depending on your pan, the size of your cinnamon rolls, and how many cinnamon rolls you used.

Place on a baking sheet and place in oven on center rack. Bake for 1 hour. Turn oven off. Leave cheesecake in oven with door cracked slightly for 1 hour. Remove cheesecake from oven and let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate over night.

Make Cream Cheese Topping. Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar and milk. Spread on top of chilled cheesecake.

So ya'll also know I cheat - like a bandit! I made my cheesecake on Sunday night and making cream cheese frosting at 6:00 am Monday was not in my plan. So I cheated. I snagged a package of cream cheese cake frosting at the grocery and popped it in the microwave for 15 seconds, then poured some of it over my cheesecake. There - I cheated - no regrets - no apologies! You make it the hard way if you want but I'd rather sleep a few more minutes. You decide what's best for you.

The water pan in your oven is very important. That creates a humidity zone and helps your cheesecake bake well but not crack. Cheesecakes are famous for cracking. Don't open you oven at all until the one hour mark. If you let that steam out early - you've lost what you were working for.

For those of you that a regular followers of my baking, you know that I always add an extra egg to any recipe (my Mama said that was for good luck). Don't do that with cheesecake. This is a very delicate balance and if you add that extra egg, it will be too wet and won't set well.

If you are out to impress someone or spoil your loved ones - do this! You'll hear nothing but cheers and you could dress this up with sliced strawberries, baked apples or any range of goodies.

You may have noticed that today also marks a fun change here at WBKR. We created our weekly What's Cookin'? segment years ago. The goal is always to give you some fun, delicious, new recipes to try at home with and for your family. Well, today our series gets a brand new name. What's Cookin'? is now called Kentucky Cookin'!

The reason for this change is two-fold. #1- Our official sponsor is Kentucky Legend and many of our recipes feature delicious Kentucky Legend products. As a matter of fact, the third Monday of each month, we're joined by Kentucky Legend's Brooklyn Maple, who serves up a fun, new recipe from the test kitchens of the product. #2- Many of our recipes, from Patty, Merritt Bates Thomas (from the Green River District Health Department) and Kelly Bland (from the UK Cooperative Extension Office) are indeed Kentucky-inspired and feature an array of Kentucky Proud products. Hence, the brand new name- Kentucky Cookin'!

