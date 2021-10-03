Watch a Missouri Soldier Surprise His Mom by Coming Home Early

The price that the families of our military men and women pay...who can measure it? A new video shows a Missouri mother's joy when she realized her soldier son had come home early.

This happened recently in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Here's how the soldier's brother explained what he captured on video:

My brother came home from the military, and my mom wasn’t expecting him home yet. We surprised her by having him wait at her house when she got home.

It's a short but sweet moment and probably the best :47 seconds of my day so far. Maybe you'll feel the same way.

On YouTube, one lady stated what I think of lot of us feel when we see these type of moments get shared:

Emily Emily - "Thank you for your service and sacrifices. God bless your family. Your mom made me cry 😭"

Yep. Pretty much nailed it. It's easy to take for granted that these soldiers sometimes spend months/years away from home and many don't get leave to visit their families often enough.

Thank you to this young soldier and all the men and women like him and their families that pay this steep price many times without any accolades or cheering crowds.

