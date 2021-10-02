Indiana Mom Warns Parents About Sharing Too Much Info On Social Media

When something happens to us, whether good or even bad, we have to share it. We share it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snap Chat, and TikTok.

That's funny. It's funny because it's true. We share too much and we don't need to. It's silly and kind of ridiculous.

We All Do It and I'm Not Really Sure Why

For literally everything that happens, we post on social media. It can be harmless and boring things like what we had for dinner and we post a photo. Why? I have no idea. Does anybody really want to see your pot roast? NO! Or, an injury of any kind? NO!

Some Things You Post Can Put You and Your Family In Danger

Things like photos of your vacation, while you are are on vacation. That means we all know you aren't at home. Criminals love those posts. Even first day of school photos can lead to danger. When you are taking the photos and posting them you don't really think about what you're posting. Be careful of the things that are in the background of your photos and videos. They might put your child at risk.

Scary Warning

One of my friends from high school made this post on her Facebook page and scared me to death. I'm constantly taking photos of my kids, granddaughter, and nieces and posting them on my Facebook page. I really never thought before I posted. It never even crossed my mind that the photos might contain information that could hurt them. But, that is exactly what happened when my friend took her daughter to college.

It seems fine until it's not. You don't think about anything bad coming from your post, but it could.

Happy Ending

Her daughter is safe and both she and her mom learned a very dark and scary lesson that day. A lesson when all learned from. I'm as guilty of this as anybody else. I just never thought of it like that. I was very naive.

The Lesson

Please remember Stacey's story when you are taking photos and videos of your favorite moments. Don't ever take any pics with any important, personal info in the shot. Yes, the moment is special, but not worth the price you might have to pay.

