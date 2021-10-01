This Halloween-Themed Illinois Amusement Park Is Open for Year-Round Haunts

Illinois has a plethora of haunted fun up for grabs during the month of October, but sometimes all that spookiness is a bit too much for younger kids. So, why not take them to a place that's a good 'haunted', and where you can have a little Halloween fun at any time of the year?

Haunted Trails in Burbank, Illinois

Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com, I was today years old when I learned there is a Halloween-themed amusement park in the Chicagoland area that is open year-round AND family-friendly. It's called, Haunted Trails, and it features all the fun your family expects on a great day out. Just mix Chuck E. Cheese with Volcano Falls and a haunted theme, and you've got Haunted Trails Burbank.

Go-Karts? Yup, they've got them.

Haunted Trails - Burbank via Facebook

A 'Monsters Tomb' Game Room? Of course!

Haunted Trails - Burbank via Facebook

Spooky mini-golf and batting cages? Oh heck, yes!

Haunted Trails - Burbank via Facebook

Haunted Trails - Burbank via Facebook

Besides rides, games, mini-golf, and other outdoor fun, Haunted Trails in Burbank also has a restaurant where your family can get fueled up for more fun.



Haunted Trails in Burbank, Illinois (there is also another location in Joliet), is open Monday through Thursday, 12 to 9 p.m., and from 12 - 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. (Joliet location may have different hours). If your family is heading into the Chicagoland area soon, a trip to Haunted Trails Family Entertainment Center should definitely be on the list! Just beware, the spooky factor gets cranked up a few notches in October...so you should probably check their Facebook to see what Halloween events they have coming up soon.