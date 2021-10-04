Sutton Elementary School Student Leaders in Training Help Local Homeless

Kids helping kids is there anything more beautiful? Sutton Elementary School Leaders in Training recently hosted Harvest Hustle to collect items for local homeless children.

Angel here and at the end of August we announced to the public that My Sister's Keeper Women and Children's Emergency Homeless Shelter will be opening in Owensboro in 2022.

Before there was a building or a board of directors I began praying the Lord would raise up individuals who would donate, serve, and of course for the women and children who would come through our doors. I have been praying this prayer every single day for about a year. God has been so faithful. The community has welcomed this organization with open arms.

To see a group of local elementary school students decide on their own to help other kids makes my heart want to burst.

The kids host a program called "Harvest Hustle" each year in the Fall. Here's how it works;

Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of fitness with your family while learning about having a healthy lifestyle! Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Due to COVID-19, we ask that families stick together, sanitize regularly, and to please wear a mask when not participating in an activity. This year's “Leaders in Training” Super Specials group has chosen My Sister’s Keeper - Emergency Shelter for Women and Children as the local agency for Harvest Hustle to benefit. We will be accepting the following items to be donated: Travel Size Hygiene Products (shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste etc.) Small Fleece Blankets Child’s Size Socks & Underwear Coloring Books/Crayons Fidgets and other small toys to put in welcome bags for the children. Mrs. Marchand the Family Resource Coordinator for Sutton contacted me and told me the students voted to help MSK. They wanted to know exactly how they could help. One of the most important things we want to do for any child that comes through the doors of the shelter is to make them feel even a little more safe and secure. We realize we may not be able to fix it all but making them feel loved is most important to us. We will give each kiddo a welcome bag with things they can immediately call their own.

The Sutton Leaders in Training are helping us to make this a possibility and we couldn't be more grateful.

Here are the kiddos in Leaders in Training;

4th Grade

Reese Richards

Carter Strawn

Larkin Tooley

Karson White

Brycen Mattingly

Garrison Johnson

Victor Martinez

Kaeden Hayes

Paxton Divine

Wyatt Moore

Jackson Quattrocchi

Isaac Stanley

Kayla

5th Grade

:Robbie Cox

Sloan Pergrem

Aiden Hamilton

John Peak

Max Morris

Aiden Fenwick

Gabe Causey

William Doyal

William Cook

Luke Wilborn

THANK YOU SO MUCH!

