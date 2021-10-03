Check Out Dude’s Backyard Hot Wheels Track 4 Months in the Making

Don't tell me that guys are not capable of putting out a big effort. All it takes is something that interest us. Great example right here as a new video shows a backyards Hot Wheels track that was 4 months in the making.

I found this special video moment trending on Digg recently. Yes, this is what 4 months in a man's mind can result in.

My favorite moment by far was the underwater part which included a diver action figure. Well done, sir.

Backyard Racing via YouTube

If you've never tried this, I highly recommend the Hot Wheel that can be fitted with a GoPro. It will provide never-ending adventures for people like me who refuse to mature from the age 12 mentality.

Some really incredible footage has been captured thanks to this GoPro/Hot Wheels marriage including this amazing project at a beach.

Never underestimate a man with time on his hands and childlike inspiration. You just never know what he might accomplish and this is proof.

