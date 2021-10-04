Newburgh Zombie Farm Easterseals Benefit Returns Later This Month

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is open for business and this year they're getting back into the scaring business after only offering no-scare tours in 2020 in an effort to try and keep everyone safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular haunted house/trail will continue to offer no-scare tours throughout its run this month, including one that benefits the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

The Farm has been hosting Children's Day at the Zombie Farm for years, giving kids the opportunity to have some fun and take a look around without having to worry about zombies and other "monsters" jumping out to scare them. In addition to the no-scare tours, the day also features other fun, Halloween-themed games, and activities for the kids to enjoy, as well as the chance to get all loaded up on sugar with some trick-or-treating.

This year's Children's Day will happen on Saturday, October 16th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Admission is $5.00 per person, except for kids one and under. They get in for free. All proceeds from the day will go directly to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is located at 5466 S Vann Road, two miles east of Castle High School.

Erin Miller

Other Donation Opportunities

Children's Day at the Farm isn't the only opportunity this month to support the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. Azzip Pizza is also hosting a giveback this month through their online ordering option. Just enter promo code 304020 when you checkout and Azzip will donate 5% of your purchase to the Rehab Center.

[Source: Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on Facebook]

