If you tried to get on Facebook or Instagram today, you might have noticed that it's not cooperating. And if you tried to message your friends and let them know about the "crisis," you probably found out that Facebook Messenger and the WHATSAPP messengers are also experiencing outages.

Facebook Communications Director Andy Stone took to Twitter (ironic, yes) to let people know that they are working on getting things back up:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I know, the world is ending, right?

Get our free mobile app

So, calm down - it's not. In the meantime here are a few things that you can do to pass the time:

Go for a walk



Talk to a friend (in person or call them)



Write thank-you notes



Bake something pumkiny



Figure out the meaning of life



Eat some ice cream



Youtube how to do a roundhouse karate kick (if that's what it's called)



Catch up on your stories

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.