It’s Not Just You – Facebook, Instagram Down for Users Everywhere
If you tried to get on Facebook or Instagram today, you might have noticed that it's not cooperating. And if you tried to message your friends and let them know about the "crisis," you probably found out that Facebook Messenger and the WHATSAPP messengers are also experiencing outages.
Facebook Communications Director Andy Stone took to Twitter (ironic, yes) to let people know that they are working on getting things back up:
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
I know, the world is ending, right?
So, calm down - it's not. In the meantime here are a few things that you can do to pass the time:
- Go for a walk
- Talk to a friend (in person or call them)
- Write thank-you notes
- Bake something pumkiny
- Figure out the meaning of life
- Eat some ice cream
- Youtube how to do a roundhouse karate kick (if that's what it's called)
- Catch up on your stories
