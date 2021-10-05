How to Make Angel’s $10 Pot of Homemade Chicken Taco Soup Recipe

Angel here and yesterday was National Taco Day. I decided to put a twist on dinner and instead of doing regular tacos, I made homemade taco soup instead and I wanted to share the recipe with y'all.

If your family is anything like ours you probably go through the motions week after week having the same meals over and over. My husband and kids would be perfectly content with having pizza, spaghetti, regular tacos, hamburger helper, and chili all the time.

I love trying new things and branching out so I have a tendency to drag them along with me. On occasion, they find out they really like something outside of their little food bubble.

I had some leftover ground chicken and was trying to figure out what I wanted to make with it. Then I realized it was National Taco Day. I looked up several recipes for Taco Soup on Pinterest and then like I do I went off on my own to cook.

Get our free mobile app

My mom raised me to look at a recipe and then fix it to my liking and this is exactly what I did.

ANGEL'S HOMEMADE $10 TACO SOUP

HALF POUND OF GROUND CHICKEN OR ONE CAN OF CHICKEN BREAST

ONE PACKET OF FAJITA MIX

ONE CAN OF FIRE-ROASTED CORN

ONE PACKAGE OF KRORR SIDES SPANISH RICE

ONE OR TWO BOXES OF CHICKEN BROTH

In a large soup pot add chicken broth, fajita mix, corn, Spanish rice and bring to a low rolling boil. Add one cup of water to the pot. Cooked chicken in a skillet until done. Add to soup pot. Turn to low heat and let simmer for 15-20 minutes.

I added cheese quesadillas as a side and tortilla strips to garnish. Will make around 6-8 bowls of soup. This makes each serving about $1.25.

I actually made a double batch but it didn't cost me $20 to make. I actually was able to make a double batch for about $15 so you might even be able to make a smaller pot for even less than $10.

Angel's Healthy Homemade Reese Cups Angel here and my biggest downfall in healthy eating is staying away from sweets. I love candy and chocolate so much. I found a healthy way to make Reese Cups and I wanted to share.

20 Foods That You Don't Have to Refrigerate You may be surprised to learn that these commonly refrigerated foods don't need to be at all. This is great information to know if your heading on a road trip, to a campground, or you need more room in the fridge.





Owensboro Restaurant/Retail Wishlist There are several vacant buildings in Owensboro that could be a great start for something new and we want to know what you got a hankering for the food and retail world.