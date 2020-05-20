Rock & Roll Themed Food Truck Making Its Debut in the Tri-State

Rock-A-Burger is a rock & roll themed food truck serving up gourmet burgers that will be making their debut this weekend. As the name may tell you, you can expect a total rock & roll experience. I mean come on, the truck is even going to have Rocky the Rock Dog (that's his full name, you can call him "Rocky" for short) wailing on a guitar!

Rock-A-Burger Facebook Page

Here's their menu, as you'll notice there's no shortage of good rock puns:

Note: *All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and pickle*

Classic Rock Burger - American cheese & their signature Awesome Sauce

American cheese & their signature Awesome Sauce South X Southwest- Chipotle BBQ seasoning, hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle southwest sauce

Chipotle BBQ seasoning, hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle southwest sauce Red Hot Chili Pepper- peperjack cheese, grilled jalepeno, habanero, & red bell peppers, southwest sauce

peperjack cheese, grilled jalepeno, habanero, & red bell peppers, southwest sauce Blue on Black- blackened seasoning, blue cheese, Irish whiskey glaze

blackened seasoning, blue cheese, Irish whiskey glaze Sweet Home Alabama- hickory smoked bacon, coleslaw, onion ring, Alabama white BBQ sauce

hickory smoked bacon, coleslaw, onion ring, Alabama white BBQ sauce The Chimi Hendrix Experience- pepperjack cheese, avocado, chimchurri

pepperjack cheese, avocado, chimchurri The Aporkalypse- Italian sausage & beef patty, hickory smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, Awesome Sauce

I'm hungry just reading that! Rock-A-Burger will be making their debut this weekend, here's where you can find them:

Friday 5/22 - Pat Coslett's Simplicity Furniture, Serving 11-1

Friday Eve - Lawrence Subdivision (Mt Vernon) @ Lawrence Drive & Main Street, Serving 4:30 - 7:30

Saturday 5/23 - American Honey Market in Darmstadt, Serving 11 - 1:30

Saturday Eve - Triple Truck Takeover @ Blue Grass Church on Petersburg Rd, Serving 4:30 - 7:30

Sunday 5/24 - Western Terrace Subdivision @ Helfrich & Columbia, Serving 4:30 - 7:30

Be sure to follow Rock-A-Burger on Facebook to keep up to date with where they're going to be and when.