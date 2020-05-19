Stores across the country are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that once they can reopen, Pier One Imports will begin the process of liquidating their stock so they can close their doors for good. The company made the announcement today that they will be closing all of their stores, including the location at The Pavilion on Evansville's east side at the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Roads.

In a statement on their website, Pier One said, "Pier 1 announced on May 19, 2020 that it has filed a motion seeking court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of the company’s retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020. Store closing dates will vary by location."

So it seems once the stores do reopen post-covid-shutdown, they will remain open at least through fall before the close their doors for good.

