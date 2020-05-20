Take An Underground Boat/Kayak Tour In This Kentucky Cavern

Road trip alert! There's an underground limestone mine in Kentucky that you can take a boat, kayak, or paddleboard tour in...and it looks AWESOME!

The Gorge Underground is an abandoned limestone mine that is naturally filled by an underground spring that waterfalls into the mine from several locations. Located in Rogers, Kentucky, guests can take a 1 hour guided kayak, stand up paddle board or cave boat tour throughout this amazing mine.

Right now, you and your family can take a social distancing-friendly guided tour through The Gorge Underground. According to OnlyInYourState.com, the tours are currently limited to groups of 6, as well as your guide. They will provide you with all of the equipment that you will need for the tour and sanitize everything in between trips.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Take a look below at what you can expect when you visit The Gorge Underground: