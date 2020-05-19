Evansville Rescue Hosting Online Auction to Help With Fundraising

COVID-19 has impacted just about ever aspect of our lives, and non-profits are even feeling the impact. Many non-profits have had fundraising events cancelled or postponed, and they rely on these events to help raise money to keep their non-profit going. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has two locations, one in Evansville, and one in Spencer county, and they're hosting an auction style fundraiser online.

Here we go again!! ITV is happy to introduce our Online Spring Auction!! The auction will go until Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 at 9 p.m. To place a bid, simply comment on the photo of the item you wish to bid on with your bid amount. Each item identifies the minimum bid and the bid increments. The highest bidder when the auction closes (i.e. last bid time-stamped BEFORE 9 pm) will be the winner! Items can be picked up at the ITV Rescue Center, 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville, Indiana. Pickup will be May 26-30. Drive-Thru Pick Up is available! Additional pickup dates can be arranged. Shipping is available for an additional shipping charge. All proceeds from this auction benefit the homeless animals of ITV! We accept all major credit cards! ALL THE ITEMS IN THIS AUCTION HAVE BEEN DONATED BY OUR SUPPORTERS AND WE THANK EVERYONE FOR YOUR DONATIONS!!

Since many of their fundraising events have had to be cancelled or postponed they're doing a Facebook auction, where all money from bidding will go directly to the rescue. They've got a ton of items, all of which were donated. They've got 133 items up for auction, and there's something for everyone home decor, gift baskets full of pet items, rocking chairs, and everything in between. If you're interested though, you'll want to go check it out, because bidding ends on Memorial Day.

All of the items are on ITV's Facebook page, and you can join in the bidding by commenting on the photo of the item you want. You can click here to check out the album of items. Happy bidding, and thanks for supporting local rescues!