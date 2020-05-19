Marengo, Squire Boone, and Indiana Caverns All Reopen

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all been feeling a bit of cabin fever. I'm not sure about you, but with everything going on, I've been trying to find fun and different adventures to go on this summer. These caves seem like the perfect distraction!

According to Indiana Cave Trail on Facebook:

Marengo, Squire Boone and Indiana Caverns are all reopened! Call or contact each cave for details on safe reopening protocols, tour times etc. Travel and explore southern Indiana!

All three caves are located in Southern Indiana, and are just a short drive from the Tri-State. Marengo Cave is located at 400 East State Road 64, Marengo Indiana. Roughly an hour and a half from Evansville, it's a short drive and has plenty to do to keep you busy all day. From cave exploring to pedal karting, gemstone mining, and more there's plenty to do at Marengo Cave.

Indiana Caverns are located at 1267 Green Acres Drive SW, Corydon Indiana and are roughly an hour and a half from Evansville. But along with Marengo, there's plenty to do at Indiana Caverns to make it well worth the short drive over. They've got the Cavern of the Sabertooth, a walking tour with boat ride, the 1,000 Feet Down Escape Room, and much more.

Squire Boone Caverns are just a bit further from us located at 100 Squire Boone Rd in Mauckport Indiana, it's roughly an hour and fifty minutes from Evansville. However there's plenty of activities to keep you busy at Squire Boone all day. Along with the cave tours you can also check out Historic Boone's Mill, and the rock shop.

The Indiana Cave Trail is a great way to make sure you don't miss out on anything in these Southern Indiana caves. They have passports that you can pick up at your first cave adventure, each cave gets your a stamp, and at the end you can score a free t-shirt. It's also a great resource to plan out your next cave adventure.