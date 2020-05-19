Vanderburgh County Fair Gives Update On Status of 2020 Fair

Many Tri-Staters are wondering what is the probability of the 2020 Vanderburgh County Fair happening amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Vanderburgh County Fair in a recent post on Facebook, as of this time (May 18th), they are still currently planning the 2020 100th Vanderburgh County Fair. They said:

We are evaluating the ability to adhere to new guidelines while working with local, state, and federal officials. The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, 4-H’ers, and their families is our highest priority. We will update you with information as it becomes available.

It looks like, if the fair happens in 2020, it might look a little different due to these guidelines. There has been no update on if the scheduled concert featuring Granger Smith and Gabby Barrett will happen or not. However, as soon as information becomes available, we will update you on the Vanderburgh County 4H Fair's plans.