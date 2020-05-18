Rest in Peace: ‘Disney Haunted Mansion’ Airbnb Near the Smokies

If you are missing out on a trip to Disney like I am, you are probably searching out anything Disney that you can actually enjoy right now. My most recent search turned up a really unique Airbnb. Super Host Trey has decorated one of his bedrooms in the theme of Disney's Haunted Mansion.

The location is pretty sweet, too. It's a short drive to Maryville, TN which puts you very close to the Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg This room along with shared spaces in the home rent for $30 a night. You'll be greeted by one of four kitty cats, so if you have allergies, this won't work for you.

I also found a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' esque Airbnb. This is an entire cabin hosted by Jeff for only $110 per night. It's also located in a very secluded location in Sevierville, TN, perfect for couples looking for an escape.

When we lived in Orlando, sometimes we would take a drive and explore areas outside of the city. We loved driving through Champions Gate, just to see how the other half live. It's the kind of fancy, where the businesses all have the same design and color scheme on the outside. That's where the 'Star Wars' themed Airbnb can be found.