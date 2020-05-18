Reitz’s Khristian Lander to Graduate Early and Join IU This Fall

Nearly three months after announcing he as passing on offers from Louisville, Michigan, and Memphis to join the Indiana Hoosiers, Reitz High School standout guard, Khristian Lander announces fans won't have to wait until the fall of 2021 to see him on the court in the crimson and cream as he will be joining the team this fall in time for the upcoming season.

Brian Snow with 247sports.com was the first to report the story Monday morning.

There was some speculation after announcing his decision in February that Lander could join the Hoosiers this fall by reclassifying and graduating Reitz at the end of his Junior year. The process require him to complete an undisclosed number of classes early in order to meet the graduation requirements. Obviously, he was able to do that and will now be a freshman in Bloomington in a few months, instead of a senior in Evansville.

Whether or not the college basketball season will start on time in the fall thanks to COVID-19 remains to be seen, but when it does, Khristian will be surrounded by a couple of familiar faces. In his article for 24/7 Sports, Snow notes Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway will join Lander on the court. The three played together as members of the Indiana Elite travel team and were able to develop good chemistry with each other.

According to Evan Daniels with 24/7 Sports, Lander's reclassification to the 2020 season bumps IU's recruiting class to number 13 in the nation, and number 2 in the Big Ten.

Khristian spoke with Eyewitness News back in February after announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers, and explained why he chose IU over the other notable programs who were hoping to add him to their roster.

I had the chance to see Lander play in person earlier this season when the Panther's traveled to Boonville to take on the Pioneers (my son was on the Freshman team at Boonville High School), and he definitely delivered on the hype. He's quick, has great vision of the court, and hit a shot from practically on the court. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do when he laces up his shoes for the Hoosiers.

