Chunky Monkey Yogurt Pops Will Be Your New Summer Go-To Dessert!

Y'all... I have an unhealthy obsession with ice cream. Though I know it's not exactly good for me, I can't help myself. And - the chunkier the better! Give me ALL THE MIX-INS! Gimme-gimme-gimme! The obsession ramps up in summer so when I found this ice cream alternative that's actually healthy, I was beside myself.

Now, before you stop reading because you saw the world "healthy" hold on just a second! Give it a chance. It's easy and all you need are a couple ingredients and a few hours of your time.

It's called the Chunky Monkey Yogurt Pop and it's totally customizable! You can also make a tropical pop by adding coconut and pineapple or a banana split pop by adding pineapple, coconut, maraschino cherries, and maybe even a little whipped cream!