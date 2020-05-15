Indiana DNR Looking For Paddlers To Report Wildlife Spottings

If you enjoy kayaking or canoeing, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs your help! Beginning June 1, 2020 you can use your time on the water to report back to DNR on what kind of wildlife you encounter on your outings to add to the "Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index." Whether you're in a kayak, canoe, paddle board or raft, you can participate - as long as your craft is non-motorized.

The purpose of tracking the sightings is to help biologists estimate changes in population and location of various wildlife within the state. You can learn more about volunteering and reporting your sightings at IN.gov/DNR. If you're new to paddling, you can learn more about Indiana Water Trails here.

See photos below of some of the "key species" the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say are "either challenging to study or are lacking Indiana-specific information."